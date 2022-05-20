Evercore ISI Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $105.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.06.

WIX stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

