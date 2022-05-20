Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 75,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,059. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

