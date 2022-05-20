Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $47.35 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

