Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,844. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $494.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,466.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $389,873 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.