Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Up 10.3%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.
About Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Screw Works (FSCR)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.