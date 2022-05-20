Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).
LON FXPO opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £971.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.38.
Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
