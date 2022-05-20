Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

LON FXPO opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £971.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.