Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

