FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

FIGS stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -75.17. FIGS has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after acquiring an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

