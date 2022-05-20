FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $13.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. FIGS has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

