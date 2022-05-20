FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $13.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. FIGS has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17.
In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
