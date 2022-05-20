Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.