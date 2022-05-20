Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

VDE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. 654,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

