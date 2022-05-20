Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

