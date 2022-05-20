Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,999,000 after buying an additional 477,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.08. 6,554,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

