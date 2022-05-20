Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $87.96. 740,463 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33.

