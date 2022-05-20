Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

