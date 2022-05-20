Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,732,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,082. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.