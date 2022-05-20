Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

