FintruX Network 1-Day Volume Hits $306.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $662,211.30 and approximately $306.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,231.39 or 0.99970237 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.
FintruX Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
Buying and Selling FintruX Network
