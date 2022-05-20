Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$13.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$453.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.84.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

