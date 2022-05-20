First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stake Lowered by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,849.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 1,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 351,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 1,942,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

