First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) PT Raised to $30.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

FGBI stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $294.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

