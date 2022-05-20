First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

FM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,666.

FM traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,263. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2300002 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

