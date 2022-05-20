First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.75% of First Solar worth $69,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $66.47 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

