First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

