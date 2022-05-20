Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of FLGC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45.
Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.