Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of FLGC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flora Growth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

