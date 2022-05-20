Flow Price Tops $2.75 (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009409 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.85 billion and $68.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.19 or 0.07734658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00507506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033009 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,897.25 or 1.77756533 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008899 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

