FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FLIDY opened at $2.62 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

