Fluent Financial LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,455,000 after acquiring an additional 320,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

