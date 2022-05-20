Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.62.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $167.82. 9,598,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196,389. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.