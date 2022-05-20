Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FLUIF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander raised Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluidra from €40.00 ($41.67) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$22.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

