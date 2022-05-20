Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, improving significantly to 20 cents from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. Overall, its profit increased 91.7% year over year. Segment margin more than doubled on the back of increased execution activity on several Energy Solutions projects and a favorable resolution of an Army Corps of Engineers project. Yet, revenue declined 6.7% due to a low volume of completed or nearing completion projects in the Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions segments and client delays on anticipated new awards. That said, Fluor expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.15-$1.40, significantly up from 94 cents in 2021.”

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.