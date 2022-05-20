Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,383. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.