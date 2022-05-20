Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.08

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2824153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

