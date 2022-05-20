Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.08

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2824153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

