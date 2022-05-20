Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 9,866 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.48. The stock had a trading volume of 414,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $386.78 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

