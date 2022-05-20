Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,074. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.29 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200-day moving average is $317.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

