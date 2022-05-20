Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

