Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $45.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get FOX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,713. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.