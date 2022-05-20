Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.23. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 59,806 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

