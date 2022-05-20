Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.23. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 59,806 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FT)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
