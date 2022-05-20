Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 6.2%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 17,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,458,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

