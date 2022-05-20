Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,225

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($14.48) to GBX 1,225 ($15.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.85) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,054.38 ($13.00).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON:FRES opened at GBX 774.20 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 758.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 796.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.