FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 148.86 ($1.83) on Thursday. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.75 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of £362.00 million and a PE ratio of 29.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

