FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of FF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $312.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

