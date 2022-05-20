FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 2.4% Higher

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.18). 13,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 17,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £491.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.61), for a total value of £25,025 ($30,849.36).

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

