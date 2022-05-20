FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issued By Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 49.01 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 57.65.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $364,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

