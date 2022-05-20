GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.35. 64,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.49. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

