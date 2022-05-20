GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. Welbilt makes up 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.24% of Welbilt worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 632,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

WBT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,631. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

