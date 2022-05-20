GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.01 Million in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

NASDAQ:TSAT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 72,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.