GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.01 Million in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.
NASDAQ:TSAT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 72,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.00.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
