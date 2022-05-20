GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 31,750 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,112,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

