GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 38,892 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 640,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,530. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

